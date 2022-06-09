BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a monumental occasion 100 years in the making! As the Charlton Fire Department prepares to mark its centennial, fire chiefs from past and present are reflecting on 100 years of serving their community.

The Charlton Fire Department has seen much growth since 1922, only doing a few fire calls a year back then. Today, they respond to more than 200 calls yearly – but as their call volume continues to grow each year, so does the amount of volunteers who serve the department.

“You go to the very beginning and you see in our history books that the town residents all got together to development a fire protection district to help the community,” said Richard Battenhausen, a life member and former fire chief.

Throughout the years the department experiencing many changes including moving buildings three times, the introduction of new equipment as technology advances and of course the new fire trucks. All changes to improve the safety of themselves and those they protect says Battenhausen.

Current Charlton Fire Chief Christian DeCapria says it’s an honor to lead the department into its next 100 years. Since taking over in January, he says eight new members have joined the ranks.

Interested or know someone interested in becoming a firefighter? Here’s the application!