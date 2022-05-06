CHARLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Owners Jason Arnold and Kelly Burgess have owned Arnold’s Farm Fresh Produce in West Charlton since 2013. The Saratoga County farm stand opened for its ninth season on Friday, May 6.

The farm stand was originally opened by David and Kathy Arnold, Jason Arnold’s second cousins, in the 1980s. They operated it as Scotch Ridge Farm until the building was sold to the Martin family in 2005. Arnold and Burgess then took over the business and changed the name to Arnold’s Farm Fresh Produce.

The owners grow about 90% of their own produce in the fields surrounding the stand, but it isn’t ready to sell when they open for the season. The stand starts off with non-local vegetables including lettuce, tomato, and cucumbers. As each vegetable and fruit comes into season, it’s picked and sold at the stand.

Arnold’s Produce grows its own asparagus, zucchini, yellow squash, cucumbers, pickling cukes, tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, lettuce, beans, kale, peppers, garlic, sweet corn, pumpkins, and 15 different varieties of flowers. All the fruits they sell are purchased from local farms.

“We actually just planted our first field of sweet corn,” said Burgess. She said they were the first in the area to plant sweet corn this season, and it should be ready by mid-July.

The farm stand also sells local products. Arnold’s has their own brand of jarred items, which includes pickled vegetables, dressings, pasta sauce, and salsa. Other products include:

Pies and sweet breads from Mourningkill Bake Shop in Ballston Spa

Jams from Anna Mae’s Homemade Jam in Ballston Spa

Milk and ice cream from Battenkill Valley Creamery in Salem

Meat from Oscar’s Smokehouse in Warrenburg

Cheese and yogurt from Argyle Cheese Farmer in Hudson Falls

Honey from Rulison Honey Farms in Amsterdam

The Arnold’s Produce deli opened in 2015. The deli includes specialty subs, wraps, and salads, as well as potato, pasta, and macaroni salads.

The owners raise beef cows and pigs right down the road at their farm and sell the meat at the stand. Burgess also started making prepared meals in 2020, and she said they are a big hit. The prepared meals include stuffed peppers, ravioli, buffalo mac and cheese, soups, lasagna and kabobs. Other products the farm stand makes include cheesecakes, pot pies, soups, cookies, and turnovers.

Cider donuts (credit: Arnold’s Produce)

Stuffed peppers (credit: Arnold’s Produce)

Hanging basket (credit: Sara Rizzo)

Local apples (credit: Arnold’s Produce)

Aiden in the corn field (credit: Arnold’s Produce)

Argyle Cheese Farmer products (credit: Arnold’s Produce)

Honey and jams (credit: Arnold’s Produce)

Cider donuts are another big hit at the stand. In addition, Burgess said they make specialty donuts that incorporate in-season fruit. In the past, the stand has made strawberry rhubarb, blueberry, and peaches and cream donuts.

“We try to keep our prices affordable for all,” said Burgess.

Both Arnold and Burgess agree that it’s a full-time job running the stand. Arnold’s Produce is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week, six months out of the year. They do have other employees at the stand, and Burgess said they are fully staffed for the 2022 season.

The owners have two children together. Aiden is 5 years old and Addison is just 5 months old. Arnold and Burgess also recently got engaged, but the wedding isn’t for another two years. In addition to running the stand, Arnold has his own hay business.

Aiden next to some peppers outside the farm stand (credit: Arnold’s Produce)

Aiden helping in the fields (credit: Arnold’s Produce)

The stand currently has hanging baskets for sale, just in time for Mother’s Day. New this year, Arnold’s Produce is carrying a gluten-free pie from Mourningkill Bake Shop and specialty peanuts.

Arnold’s Produce closes for the season each year just before Thanksgiving. As for the future, the owners hope to expand their products from local vendors.