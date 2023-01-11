SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Visitors of the 6th Annual Winterfest at the Hudson Crossing Park will be able to celebrate the Champlain Canal’s bicentennial with a fun mix of winter activities! Families can learn about harvesting ice on the canal, watch a cold-water rescue demonstration by Schuyler Hose, learn about winter tracking, and more.

There will also be sledding and snowmobiling available. Each participant will be instructed on the proper operation and safety of a snowmobile prior and get to enjoy a controlled ride within Hudson Crossing Park by experienced club members. Helmets, hot refreshments, and a warming fire will be provided.

The event is free and open to the public. The Hudson Crossing Park welcomes all donations.