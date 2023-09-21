SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Waldorf School of Saratoga Springs is hosting its annual Fall Fun Day fundraiser at the Pitney Meadows Community Farm. The family-friendly celebration will be held on Saturday, October 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fall Fun Day provides interactive activities for children, including horse-drawn hayrides, apple press, pumpkin decorating, rope making, sheep shearing, and more! Some attractions are ticketed with varying prices.

Proceeds from the event benefit tuition assistance programs, scholarships, capital improvements, and expanded programming. Admission is $5 per person and $3 per child. Children ages two and under are free.

“Fall Fun Day is a true celebration of the autumn season,” said Nancy Montagnino, Interim Administrator of the Waldorf School of Saratoga Springs. “All ages will enjoy time spent on the beautiful Pitney Meadows Community Farm. Fall is truly a glorious time to be outdoors. We look forward to welcoming families and friends from the Saratoga and surrounding communities to join in the fun!”