STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Stillwater is celebrating the holiday season with a weekend full of events starting with a visit with Santa on Saturday morning. While the Grinchmas Brunch on Sunday is already sold out, there are plenty of festivities for all ages on Saturday.
The full schedule of events is:
Saturday, December 3
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Visit with Santa at Arvin Hart at the Campbell Street Station
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 12th Annual Stillwater Craft Fair at the community center
- 3 to 8 p.m. Holiday Festival and Market at Liberty Ridge
- 5:30 pm. Village Tree Lighting at Canon Park
- 6 to 8 p.m. Lights of Peace, Hope, & Remembrance at Blockhouse Park