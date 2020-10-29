CDPHP partnering with medical practices for ‘doctor’s office of the future’

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For health insurer Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan (CDPHP), a “doctor’s office of the future” includes valet parking, electric car charging stations, and telemedicine pods.

This comes as the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of telemedicine. According to a report by the federal Department of Health and Human Services, nearly half of Medicare primary care visits were provided through telehealth in April. CDPHP is incorporating this rising need for expanded electronic health options into their new facility.

“It’s our hope that we are going to use telemedicine so that consultants can share information across the miles,” said Dr. John Bennett, President and CEO of CDPHP. “And the patient can be involved in that.”

Four independent practices have joined CDPHP in the hopes of making an enhanced patient experience. The facility is a partnership between CDPHP, Albany ENT & Allergy Services, Albany Gastroenterology Consultants, Capital Cardiology Associates, and Capital District Renal Physicians.

The doctor’s office, which will also include an on-site pharmacy and laboratory, has popped up nearby other health care facilities in Clifton Park.

“Route 9 is becoming a hub, as you can see,” Bennett said, adding, “We wanted to find a spot where we can bring all of these practices together.”

Bennett estimates that the facility will be open by spring 2021.

