Carlton Road in Clifton Park to close for repairs after tractor trailer hit bridge

Saratoga County

by: Sara Rizzo

Bridge vs truck accident in Clifton Park Credit: Dahn Bull

Bridge vs truck accident in Clifton Park Credit: Dahn Bull

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Carlton Road between Van Patten Drive and Kinns Road will be closed to traffic on November 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to make several repairs at the train underpass. This comes after a tractor trailer hit the low bridge, destroying its trailer.

“This was one of several avoidable accidents this past year in which a tractor trailer driver ignored warning signs and caused an accident,” said Clifton Park Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull.

Another tractor trailer hit the bridge in September. New York State Police said no one was injured in that accident.

During the closure, railroad personnel will help direct traffic. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes via Main Street to Route 146A, or Van Patten Drive to Ushers Road and Pierce Road.

The Town Highway Department asks motorists to practice increased caution while driving under the bridge. The road remains inaccessible to box trucks, haul trucks and tractor trailers.

