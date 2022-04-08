CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Carlton Road in Clifton Park between Van Patten Drive and Kinns Road is set to close on Thursday, April 14. That section of road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for maintenance to the underpass.

The work will include the repointing of the stone arch and vegetation mitigation. The low bridge has been hit by tractor-trailers a few times in the last year.

Detours will be in place to direct traffic. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes via Main Street to Route 146A and through to Kinns, or Van Patten Drive to Ushers Road and Pierce Road.

The Town Highway Department reminds drivers to use caution while driving in the area. The department also reminds motorists that Carlton Road is inaccessible to box trucks, haul trucks, and tractor-trailers.