MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CarBravo, a new way to buy and own used cars, has launched at Mohawk Chevrolet. The nationwide pre-owned vehicle network includes several features, such as at-home test drives available on request.

The nationwide network offers inventory with guaranteed limited warranties on any make or model that will be backed and serviced by Mohawk Chevrolet. CarBravo also offers delivery to your front door or anywhere you request, buying or selling your car from your house, dealership, etc., a free CARFAX vehicle history report, a 126 checkpoint inspection, and courtesy transportation during a warranty repair.

“CarBravo gives customers the same advantages of the other national used vehicle companies, but offers much more for the consumer,” said Andy Guelcher, Dealer Principal of Mohawk Chevrolet. “CarBravo provides customers the convenience to shop for any make or model how they want, where they want – online, at the dealership, or both.”