CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Certified child passenger safety technicians will conduct car seat checks on Wednesday afternoon at New Country Toyota of Clifton Park. The free, public event is scheduled to run from 4-8 p.m.

Appointments are recommended and still available by calling (518) 885-8995. Participants are asked to bring their owner’s manuals and children if possible.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, deaths of children younger than 13 in motor vehicle crashes have declined since 1975 but crashes still cause one of every four unintentional injury deaths. Most crash deaths happen among children traveling as passenger vehicle occupants, and proper car seat use can reduce these fatalities.

Event organizers ask that you clear your car of debris so technicians can easily access it. The New Country Toyota of Clifton Park is located at 202 NY-146, in Mechanicville.