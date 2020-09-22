CAPTAIN CHS thanks volunteers with drive-thru dinner

Saratoga County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
An apple core and piles of coins

Food insecurity. (Damir Spanic / Unsplash)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CAPTAIN Community Housing Services is hosting a volunteer appreciation drive-thru dinner for over 400 volunteers on Tuesday.

CAPTAIN CHS will be showing gratitude from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clifton Park Elks Lodge on Macelroy Road in Ballston Lake. Dinner and gratitude will be delivered curbside to volunteers.

So far this year, those volunteers have already clocked over 21,000 hours of service in Saratoga, Fulton, and Montgomery Counties. “CAPTAIN CHS is a volunteer-driven organization. We were founded by volunteers, and continue to provide and enhance numerous opportunities for community members and students to participate in the experience of community,” said Executive Director Sue Catroppa.

Community members interested in volunteering in the future can sign up as groups or individuals. volunteers commit to single events or as little as three hours a week in a program tailored to their interests and skills. They help fill many roles, tutoring schoolchildren, feeding families, chauffeuring and spending time with homebound seniors, cooking for the homeless, and providing administrative or retail support.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report