SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Located at 69 Beekman Street in Saratoga Springs, you’ll find a little library with a big purpose! With help from multiple community groups, the Capital Region’s first “Little Free Library” dedicated to celebrating Black history and culture was unveiled this month.

The “Little Free Library” is stationed in front of a historic location in the city: Frederick Allen Elks Lodge. Saratoga Peace Alliance and Veterans for Peace, with support from Saratoga Coffee Traders, are behind the little library.

“In that one little short month, you cannot learn enough about the contributions of people of color. There’s just so many countless stories and pieces of music that you can learn about and enjoy,” said Kendall Hicks from Frederick Allen Elks Lodge.

Inside the library, you’ll find history books, music and brochures available for free. Volunteers will update the library on an ongoing basis. In the coming weeks, a local artist will paint the library.

There are more than 100,000 free little libraries across the country. To find one near you, visit their website.