ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over $3M in grants were awarded to Capital Region state parks, from the National Park Service’s (NPS) Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). These funds will go toward crucial upgrades at John Boyd Thacher State Park in Voorheesville and Saratoga Spa State Park in Saratoga Springs.

“Our parks and public lands are local treasures that hold cultural and historical significance for our region, all while serving as economic drivers for our communities,” Congressman Paul Tonko said. “This kind of federal support is critical not only to sustain the natural beauty of our Capital Region parks, but also to advance the cause of environmental justice by ensuring that low-income and underserved communities are able to access these vital local resources.”

$1.15M will go towards Thacher State Park’s Thompson’s Lake Campground for wastewater improvements, and $736,565 will go toward new electric lines at comfort stations and pavilions in the park. $1.2M will go towards “major improvements” to the Saratoga Spa State Park’s Roosevelt Drive Corridor.

The LWCF was created by congress in 1964 and offers matching grants to state and local governments for the development of public outdoor facilities. Since it’s begun, the fund has provided over 40,000 grants and has supported over 29,000 projects to develop parks and recreational facilities nationwide.