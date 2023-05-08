AUSTIN (KXAN) — Shannon Norton, 47, was found dead at the end of April in Austin, Texas. A post announcing her local memorial service described her as a Schuylerville native and UAlbany graduate who died as a victim of domestic violence.

On Wednesday, May 3, Austin police identified Norton as the victim in an apparent murder-suicide they investigated on April 27. They said that this “domestic violence situation” represented the city’s 26th homicide of 2023.

Police said they responded to her home on Austin’s Kenyon Drive a little after noon, prompted by a concerned call from out of state. At a press conference before they identified Norton publically, they said that the woman victim’s mother asked them to perform a welfare check after not hearing from her in two days. She lived with her boyfriend, 52-year-old James Flom.

At the residence, police said they entered the home to find both Norton and Flom with a gunshot wound and “trauma to the body.” Both were pronounced dead on the scene, and police initially called it a double homicide.

The Austin Police Department is investigating a double homicide that occurred in the 1200 block of Kenyon Drive that occurred Thursday. | Ed Zavala KXAN

Police said they “determined that Flom shot and killed Norton and then shot and killed himself.” The full press conference on the murder-suicide is available below.

Flynn Bros Inc. in Schuylerville said that Norton moved to Austin in 2005. She is remembered as adventurous and passionate about music. In lieu of flowers, they said the family asked for donations to domesticshelters.org.

Help is available for victims of domestic abuse. Please contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233 if you suspect that you or someone you know are in danger. In New York, 24/7 support is also available by calling (800) 942-6906 or texting (844) 997-2121.