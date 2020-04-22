Capital Region musician pens tribute for healthcare workers

CLIFTON PARK (NEWS10) – Tom Spakoski is using his gift, music, to thank the nurses and doctors on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After being inspired by the current situation, Spakoski turned to music as an outlet. His song “Somebody’s Hero” was born from one of his previous works from last year.
Once inspiration struck, he says he was able to complete the song in a matter of days.
Here are the lyrics:
Give me the strength so I can beOpen my eyes so I can see
Send me the love to set me free
And the grace to fill my heart
Ease my mind so I understand
I have a brother in every man
Help my sister, take her hand
She God’s work of art
Fill me with love now beautiful love now
Completely let me be somebody’s hero
Though I’m tired I can not sleep
Helping the people who can not breathe
So many people in need who’s gonna help them if not me
My rich table has been prepared
What are these gifts if they’re not shared
All my possessions can’t be compared
To this feeling inside me
Fill me with love now beautiful love now completely let me be somebody’s hero
Spakoski played, recorded, mixed and produced all of the audio and produced the video. Joey Gonzalez sang the vocals on the track.
