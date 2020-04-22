Live Now
Capital Region musician pens tribute for healthcare workers

Saratoga County

CLIFTON PARK (NEWS10) – Tom Spakoski is using his gift, music, to thank the nurses and doctors on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After being inspired by the current situation, Spakoski turned to music as an outlet. His song “Somebody’s Hero” was born from one of his previous works from last year.

Once inspiration struck, he says he was able to complete the song in a matter of days.

Here are the lyrics:

Give me the strength so I can beOpen my eyes so I can see

Send me the love to set me free

And the grace to fill my heart

Ease my mind so I understand

I have a brother in every man

Help my sister, take her hand

She God’s work of art

Fill me with love now beautiful love now 

Completely let me be somebody’s hero

Though I’m tired I can not sleep

Helping the people who can not breathe

So many people in need who’s gonna help them if not me

My rich table has been prepared 

What are these gifts if they’re not shared

All my possessions can’t be compared 

To this feeling inside me

Fill me with love now beautiful love now completely let me be somebody’s hero 

Spakoski played, recorded, mixed and produced all of the audio and produced the video. Joey Gonzalez sang the vocals on the track. 



