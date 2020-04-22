Capital Region musician pens tribute for healthcare workers

CLIFTON PARK (NEWS10) – Tom Spakoski is using his gift, music, to thank the nurses and doctors on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After being inspired by the current situation, Spakoski turned to music as an outlet. His song “Somebody’s Hero” was born from one of his previous works from last year.

Once inspiration struck, he says he was able to complete the song in a matter of days.

Here are the lyrics:

Give me the strength so I can beOpen my eyes so I can see Send me the love to set me free And the grace to fill my heart Ease my mind so I understand I have a brother in every man Help my sister, take her hand She God’s work of art Fill me with love now beautiful love now Completely let me be somebody’s hero Though I’m tired I can not sleep Helping the people who can not breathe So many people in need who’s gonna help them if not me My rich table has been prepared What are these gifts if they’re not shared All my possessions can’t be compared To this feeling inside me Fill me with love now beautiful love now completely let me be somebody’s hero

Spakoski played, recorded, mixed and produced all of the audio and produced the video. Joey Gonzalez sang the vocals on the track.

