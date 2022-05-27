GREENFIELD CENTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sean Murphy has been training at Saratoga Academy of Elite Martial Arts for at least three years. On Saturday, May 21, Murphy won his MMA debut in only 41 seconds during a DonnyBrooke Fight Promotions event in Barre, Vermont.

“It’s kind of hard to tell how to feel about [the fight] because it was so fast,” said Murphy.

Murphy first started training at Saratoga Academy of Elite Martial Arts, which is located in Ndakinna Education Center in Greenfield Center, in 2015. While he admits that he took a little break, he returned to the school in 2019.

The Academy has several martial arts programs including Northeast Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with an affiliation under Alliance Jiu-JItsu, Saratoga Muay Thai, Saratoga Judo, and Saratoga Kyokushin. Murphy trains Kyokushin, Muay Thai, and Jiu-Jitsu.

Don Walton, an instructor at the school, and Jim Bruchac, Director of the Ndakinna Education Center, among others, helped train Murphy for the fight. Walton went on to win his own fight in February, defeating an opponent with a winning record.

Murphy sometimes helps Walton teach the kids’ martial arts classes, and sometimes fills in for Walton to teach the adult classes. Murphy said he accepted the fight to get some experience, add validity to his teaching, and represent the school.

Sean Murphy, with his cornermen Jeremy Hunt (left) and Don Walton (R) after he won the fight (photo credit: Don Walton)

For the fight, Murphy planned to stay on his feet and use his Muay Thai skills the entire time. After his opponent, John Gardner, kicked him, Murphy fell to the ground. Gardner went into his guard and Murphy was able to submit him via triangle. All that happened in 41 seconds.

“We actually didn’t even know [Gardner] was going to be him. The person that we thought it was, was not him. So we trained for somebody completely different,” said Murphy. Walton said there was a mix-up and the fight promoter sent him information and tape on a different John Gardner.

“I really believe that because of my experience that managed to really help me get Sean prepared mentally for this fight,” said Walton. “He went out there and the way he handled himself, if I didn’t know any better I would’ve thought that this wasn’t his first fight.”

Murphy now holds the record for the fasted submission win during an MMA fight at the school. The previous record was 42 seconds, held by Walton. Murphy beat the record by only one second.

Murphy and Walton have also known each other since they were around 8-years-old. They originally trained at a different school together. Murphy said Walton had been trying to get him to train at Saratoga Academy of Elite Martial Arts for years before he actually started training there.

“It’s a really great place. There’s a lot of great people here. I can’t say enough good things about it,” said Murphy.

Murphy said he definitely has plans to get back in the ring. Hopefully, by the end of this year.