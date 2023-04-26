Over 400 local hockey players will take to the ice on April 29 to compete for the title of 2023 Capital Cup for Kids Champion.

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On April 29, over 400 local adult hockey players will compete for the title of 2023 Capital Cup for Kids Champion in five different divisions. Presented by Lexus, the Capital Cup for Kids fundraiser will benefit Building on Love and Make-A-Wish Northeast NY.

In addition to the hockey games, there will be a sled hockey demonstration by the Stride Capital District Sled Hockey Warriors at 2:30 p.m. Following the demonstration, there will be an opportunity for those interested to give sled hockey a try.

The list of events on Saturday are:

8 a.m. to 9 p.m: Games every hour

Noon to 4 p.m: Family Day activities

2:30 to 5 p.m: Stride Capital District Sled Hockey Demo/Learn to Play

3:30 p.m: Family Open Skate

4:30 p.m: Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

There is also a raffle and auction accessible online. Raffle prizes include a $1,000 Visa gift card and two tickets to the Yankees-Red Sox game on August 20.