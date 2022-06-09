SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 14th-annual Cantina Kids Fun Run drew over 900 participants and raised $75,000 to support children’s healthcare at Saratoga Hospital- bringing the total raised to date to over $756,000. The run returned to Congress Park on June 5, after a two-year COVID hiatus.
“We are beyond grateful to the families who came out to support this community event. It was great to see familiar faces and so many new ones,” said Heath Ames of Cantina restaurant. She and her husband, Jeff, conceived the idea for the race and brought it to Saratoga Hospital in 2008.
“From the start, we hoped the Fun Run would make an impact on the quality of pediatric healthcare for our community, but we never imagined we would reach over $756,000 in donations!” Ames said. “Huge thanks to our sponsors, race participants, and volunteers for making this possible.”
Pediatric patients require special equipment and expertise, and the Cantina Kids Fun Run helps with both. The event has provided funds for critical training in neonatal resuscitation, pediatric blood draws, pediatric diabetes, pediatric and adolescent psychiatry, and pediatric allergic reactions. Fun Run proceeds have also been used to purchase pediatric diagnostic tools, including a video laryngoscope. A portion of past proceeds benefited the campaign for the hospital’s Alfred Z. Solomon Emergency Center.
Top finishers at this year’s Fun Run events were:
1/4-Mile Race
Boys
First: Jordan Jacques
Second: Finn McLaughlin
Third: William Beecher
Girls
First: Emmerson McLaughlin
Second: Molly Horst
Third: Evelyn Spring
1-Mile Race
Boys
First: Dylan Wright
Second: Hunter Ungeheuer
Third: Harrison Ungeheuer
Girls
First: Julianna St. John
Second: Dagny Kelly
Third: Anna Yarsevich
Healthiest School Contest (School with the highest percentage of registered student participants)
Saratoga Independent School