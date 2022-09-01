STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A search was underway Thursday morning after a canoeist drowned on Saratoga Lake, according to Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo. A call came in at about 9:24 a.m. for a person in distress near a canoe, by Brown’s Beach. The caller said a man was in the water calling for help.

Passing boaters spotted him and tried to help, but the man went under. The Saratoga County Dive Team, State Police Aviation, and several local fire departments were on scene late Thursday morning searching for the victim.

Sheriff Zurlo said the man was found dead, shortly after noon. He has not been identified by police, and no further information is available at this time.