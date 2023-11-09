SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Cannabis Growers showcase reopens Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Saratoga Springs City Center Parking Garage –3rd Floor – the same level as the pedestrian walkway to the City Center near Maple Ave., after moving indoors. The showcase will be open five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If needed, the showcase will operate on Mondays and Tuesdays. The showcase will run until Sunday, December 31.

“I am happy that we were able to work with Scot Trifilo, the Showcase Operator, the NYS OCM, and our partners at the Saratoga Springs City Center Authority to find a safe, secure, and warm environment for the continuation of the Growers Showcase,” said Commissioner of Accounts Dillon Moran. “I know that the extended hours and certainty of schedule as well as

convenient parking will be appreciated by the community.”

“The mission of the Saratoga Springs City Center Authority is to create positive economic benefit to Saratoga Springs and the surrounding county. These sales will provide economic benefits to the city and county as well as help support local farmers. We are pleased to be able to support these legal growers’ showcases and find a home for them as winter approaches,” said Ryan McMahon, Executive Director of the Saratoga Springs City Center Authority.