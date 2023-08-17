SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The first Saratoga Springs Cannabis Growers showcase will be coming to town on Sunday, September 3. The City says the showcase will allow licensed cannabis growers and current licensed retailers to sell to consumers, as well as help local farmers.

After the first showcase on September 3, another one will run every Sunday and Tuesday from noon until 6 p.m. until the end of the year. The showcase is regulated by New York State with security requirements, regulated point-of-sale (no cash), and advance inventory requirements.

The showcase will run in partnership with the Saratoga Springs City Center, the Saratoga Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Saratoga Springs, with Ten-Ten Craft Cannabis and Upstate Canna, hosting the first one. The showcase will be at the Saratoga City Center Parking Garage, Lower Level, High Rock Avenue in Saratoga Springs.

“I am pleased Saratoga Springs is able to be one of the first cities to host a Cannabis Growers Showcase,” said Mayor Ron Kim. “The showcase provides farmers with a space to sell and advertise their product legally while connecting with the local community. The showcase will no doubt help other small businesses as it will bring visitors to our City this coming Fall.”