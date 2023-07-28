SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Springs could be getting its first retail cannabis dispensary. Special use permit documents were submitted to the city’s Planning Board to open Reverie Dispensary at 95 West Avenue.

The owner is Jody Cracco, who also owns Dairy Haus and Doggy Playcare in Saratoga Springs, as well as the Ice Cream Man in Greenwich. Reverie Dispensary is under Ten Cees, LLC, which was awarded a Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) license by the Office of Cannabis Management.

The 2,200-square-foot shop would be in the same plaza as DreamSleep, Family Dollar, Taste of China, West Ave Pizza, and West Ave Chicken. A Planning Board public hearing for the dispensary is set for Thursday, August 3 at 6 p.m. in City Hall.

“After the planning board meeting, we will be one step closer to opening. We will be able to focus on renovations,” said Cracco. “We chose 95 West Ave. because we loved the location, there is plenty of parking and accessibility is key.”

Cracco said she is working to open Reverie Dispensary as soon as possible. The dispensary will have an extensive cannabis product list and will be open seven days a week.