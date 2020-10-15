Canfield Casino offering Halloween Ghost Tours

Shadow of a halloween glass lantern over newspaper, taken for Macro Mondays’ theme for 2 Nov 2015 – “Shadow Play”

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs History Museum is hosting ghost tours of the Canfield Casino for three weeks in October, starting Thursday.

Tours are scheduled for Thursdays through Saturdays for the remainder of the month: October 15 to 17, 22 to 24, and 29 to 31. Register online to reserve a spot and buy a $20 ticket to the tour. Reservation time slots are every 20 minutes from 6 p.m. to 7:40 p.m. Tour groups are limited to six people in order to keep the group small and intimate.

Face masks and social distancing are also required.

Tours last about an hour and are led by alleged eyewitnesses of recent supernatural or paranormal events at the casino. The ghost stories and lore that have come from Canfield Casino have earned it a reputation as one of the most haunted sites in the area. It appeared on “Ghost Hunters” on SYFY in 2010, and earned the no. 4 spot in “America’s Most Terrifying Places” on the Travel Channel.

The Saratoga History Museum operates within the Canfield Casino from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

