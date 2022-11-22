SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Caffe Lena will be hosting a concert on Tuesday, November 29, also known as “Giving Tuesday.” The concert will be free to those with proof of a donation to a nonprofit. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and seating will be first come first served.

“Nonprofit organizations all have one thing in common: we are trying to make a healthier community,” said Caffe Lena Executive Director Sarah Craig. “Giving Tuesday is hugely important to funding our missions. It’s a day of hard work and high expectations, and it feels great to cap it off with great music celebrating the kindness of our community. We would love to see this become an annual event!”

Philadelphia-based rock band Chestnut Grove will be performing. Concertgoers with a printed receipt or e-receipt on their phone is all that is needed to gain entrance to the show.