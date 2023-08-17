SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Caffè Lena announced they will be hosting their 20th annual Poetry Festival. The event is scheduled for September 23 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The yearly festival has showcased local and national talent from poets of all kinds since its founding by Carol Graser in 2003. The festivities will begin with a free-to-attend open mic from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the evening will feature readings by headliner and National Book Award winner Martín Espada, as well as poets Regan Good and Roger Wyze Smith.

Caffè Lena is located at 47 Phila Street in Saratoga Springs. You can purchase festival tickets and register for the open mic by visiting the venue’s website.