HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In light of Memorial Day coming up on Monday, May 29, the Town of Halfmoon is promoting its “Buy a Brick” program for the Veterans Walk of Honor in support of the Halfmoon Veterans Memorial. Buy a Brick program applications are available online.

The Buy a Brick program allows residents to create a tribute to honor a Veteran’s Military Service and life as a citizen by purchasing an engraved brick for the Halfmoon Veterans Memorial Walkway. Anyone who has served in the five branches of the U.S. Armed Forces may be honored on an engraved brick, whether or not they are a resident of Halfmoon.

The cost of the program is $100 for each brick.

“The Buy A Brick program is a special initiative supporting our Halfmoon Veterans Memorial and a wonderful way to create a patriotic and lasting tribute honoring the military service of a veteran,” said Kevin Tollisen, Halfmoon Town Supervisor. “May God bless our veterans who have done so much to protect our nation and preserve our way of life.”