BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Burnt Hills native taking center stage on ‘America’s Got Talent.’ Kieran Rhodes, a student at Berklee College of Music, will audition for the judges during Tuesday’s episode.

The twenty-year-old musician graduated from Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake High School where he was a part of band and baseball. He credits his band director for motivating him to follow his passion for music.

In an interview with NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson, he said baseball was his first love. In high school, music ‘popped out of nowhere’ and took him by surprise.

He credits YouTube for teaching him the basics and the classics. The platform also helping introduce him to Billy Joel.