MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ballston man was arraigned in the Malta Town Court for unlawful surveillance in the second degree. Ojay O. Smith, 29, is accused of installing a hidden camera in the bedroom of a female without her knowledge or permission.

The Saratoga Springs Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident on November 22. Smith was taken into custody following an investigation. Police say additional charges are pending, and investigations are ongoing.

The victim is known to Smith. An order of protection was issued on her behalf.