BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Flag Day parade has been rescheduled after it was initially canceled on its original date of June 8. The parade will now take place on Thursday, July 6.

The Flag Day parade was originally canceled due to the poor air quality in the Capital Region caused by the Canadian wildfires. The air quality in the area has since improved over the last week.

The parade takes place along Route 50 in Burnt Hills. The CAPTAIN Route 50 Mile race kicks off at 6:50 p.m., with the parade at 7 p.m. and fireworks following after. The annual parade began in June 2002, the fireworks were added in 2004, and the road race began in 2009.

A portion of Route 50 will be closed to traffic from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. that day. If your organization had previously registered to participate, the Flag Day parade committee asks that you visit the Burnt Hills Ballston Lake Business & Professional Association website to confirm you are still participating on the new date.