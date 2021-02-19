Burglary suspect intentionally rams into two state police cars after car chase

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police are currently investigating a car chase that led to two state police patrol cars being damaged in Clifton Park late on Thursday night.

On February 18 at 11 p.m., State Police were informed of a chase with an armed burglary suspect in the City of Schenectady. As the suspect, Shaquille Jahmere Daniels, 29, of Troy crossed into the Town of Clifton Park, Troopers joined the pursuit.

Initial investigation determined that Daniels traveled eastbound on State Route 146, then crossed into the center median and crashed into the passenger side of a waiting troop car. The officer’s car was positioned in the center median with it’s emergency lights on to warn approaching traffic. Daniels then intentionally rammed into the driver’s side of the troop car, pushing it into a snowbank.

When a second patrol car arrived, Daniels proceeded to intentionally strike the front of that patrol car, before reversing and getting stuck in a snowbank. Neither Trooper was injured.

Daniels was taken into custody without further resistance and turned over to the Schenectady Police Department. A loaded handgun was recovered from Daniels’ vehicle.

The incident is currently under investigation. Daniels will be facing charges in the Town of Clifton Park.