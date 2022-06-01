SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Budweiser Clydesdales will be returning to Saratoga Race Course this summer. The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) said the Clydesdales will be at the course beginning August 10, with special appearances planned for several days through August 14.

NYRA said it has been about 15 years since a team of Clydesdales toured the grounds of Saratoga Race Course. Additional scheduling details for the Clydesdales at the course will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Like Saratoga Race Course, the Budweiser Clydesdales are part of the fabric of American history,” said Don Scott, NYRA Vice President of Marketing. “The Clydesdales resonate with all those who have had the fortune to witness them in person or on television and it’s a privilege to be able to welcome them back to Saratoga this summer.”

The Clydesdales’ lineage dates back more than three centuries when the breed was first developed for farm work in the region of Clydesdale, Scotland. The horses were first introduced to the American public by Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Budweiser in 1933, to commemorate the repeal of Prohibition.

Nearly 90 years later, the horses are staples of fairs, festivals, and sporting events. The Clydesdales have marched in two Presidential inauguration parades.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to bring the Budweiser Clydesdales back to Saratoga this year,” said Jeff Vukelic, Saratoga Eagle Sales & Service CEO and President. “We can’t wait to celebrate the summer and the 2022 meet at Saratoga Race Course with these American icons — and, of course, America’s favorite beer.”