BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Niskayuna man was sent to Saratoga County Jail on Saturday after he allegedly assaulted his ex-wife’s new boyfriend. It happened around 12:50 a.m., according to a press release from Ballston Spa Police.

Police say, William C. Ferrara, 34, broke into a house on Victory Circle and smashed a wine bottle over the victim’s head. The victim was taken to Malta Emergent Care where he was treated and released.

Meanwhile, Ferrara got away, the press release stated. Officers arrested him at his house in Niskayuna later that day.

He was charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated unlicensed operator. The Honorable Timothy Brown of Milton Town Court sent him to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash, $50,000 insured bond, or $250,000 partially secured bond.

Orders of protection were also issued for both the victim and Ferrara’s ex. The Ballston Spa Police Department thanked the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Niskayuna Police Department, and Community Emergency Corps for their assistance during this incident.