BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, Ken Slentz announced his departure as Ballston Spa Central School District Superintendent of Schools after four years with the district. Slentz will be leaving during the summer of 2022 and has accepted a position as the Superintendent of Schools at the Dobbs Ferry Union Free School District in Westchester County.

“The Board and I understand this announcement is a surprise to our students, staff, and the community,” said Board of Education President Jason Fernau. “I want to emphasize that our District has a very strong leadership team and talented, dedicated staff. I want to thank Superintendent Slentz for all his contributions over the years, and I especially want to thank him for his commitment to student wellness and achievement.”

During his time at Ballston Spa, Slentz worked closely with the Board of Education and the administrative team to develop a strategic grounded long-range plan to build strong social-emotional support for students, particularly at the elementary level to improve communications and a strong curriculum. Slentz’s first focus was to ensure that each student is able to read and read well.

Slentz’s plan required an initial redesign of the administrative team, which was then able to better support the implementation of a number of new initiatives at each level of schooling. At the elementary level, these initiatives would include a new approach to reading and a common curriculum across all four schools in addition to a new social-emotional curriculum.

At the middle school level, the administrative team would continue to work to implement the Middle Years International Baccalaureate program to provide excellent learning and civic engagement opportunities for each of their students. With this strong foundation, high school level students will then be ready to take advantage of the growing number of interest-based and needs-based pathways to graduation that the team would continue to develop and enhance.

“Working in Ballston Spa has truly been one of the most personally and professionally rewarding experiences of my career,” said Mr. Slentz. “While I was not pursuing other positions, when presented to me, this opportunity was something I couldn’t refuse at this point in my career.”

In the coming weeks, the board will work to develop a process and timeline to find a new leader for the district. “I expect the Superintendent search process to include gathering input from multiple stakeholder groups, in addition to regular communication to our community on progress and next steps,” said Fernau.