MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, firefighters and forest rangers battled a stubborn brush fire in Moreau Lake State Park. Officials said at about 3:15 p.m., 13 fire crews responded after reports of a large brush fire erupted in an open area section of ‘Big Bend Preserve.’

According to officials, fire crews responded quickly to contain the spread of the brush fires. Firefighters worked continuously throughout Friday evening to ensure the fire had been contained. Officials said State Police has monitored the area if brush fires erupt.

A recent Facebook post by park officials has expressed their gratitude to all of the fire departments and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers who had responded to the two separate brush fires at the park on Friday. The Big Bend Preserve is a newly acquired 860-acre expansion section of land in Moreau State Park.

The new land includes a natural habitat along an undeveloped stretch of the Hudson River that will be known as Big Bend Point. This land will be utilized for hiking, bird viewing, and more along the Hudson River.