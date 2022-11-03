BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County History Center at Ballston Spa’s Brookside Museum has launched its annual fundraising campaign, this year dubbed, “Finish the Job.” The goal of the current phase, $45,000, will fund energy efficiency and long-postponed repair of space required for museum operations and care of its important collections. Two friends of the museum have pledged $15,000 to match an equal sum from the community, in hopes of completely stabilizing the historic building in the coming year.

Last year’s “Preserve the Porch” campaign exceeded its goal by more than $10,000. The building’s porch of six square columns in the Greek Revival style is believed to have been built in the late 1820s or early 1830s, replacing the 1792 original. The top-quality restoration work of the porch is now underway and will be finished by the year’s end, museum officials said.

“Finish the Job” will make the museum’s most economical operation possible. Its storm windows are 70 years old and do little to keep out the weather. Replacement with modern, efficient storms is planned before midwinter. New interior and exterior lighting, for the comfort of museum visitors and to reduce energy consumption, will use LED technology.

An area of the building damaged many years ago by a leaking roof was to be gutted and converted to badly needed storage. Finally, since most of the museum’s galleries have been renovated, only two floors must be repaired and refurbished.

“In late spring 2023, a permanent exhibition about the county’s economic and social development since First Nations times will be installed, thanks to funding from the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors,” explained Field Horne, president of the Saratoga County History Center. “‘Finish the Job’ will create a welcoming setting for the new exhibit.”

All donors will be counted as 2023 members at the museum. Contributions can be submitted through the Brookside Museum website, or by mail to SCHS, 21 Fairground Avenue, Ballston Spa, N.Y. 12020.