BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County History Center (SCHC) announced on Thursday that Brookside Museum exhibits will be closed through the end of March. The museum will be doing renovations and installing an immersive exhibition on the history of Saratoga County to open in spring 2023.

“This new exhibition of this magnitude and quality should result in a steady audience and sustainable financial support for the History Center,” said Field Horne, president of the SCHC. “The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors’ fiscal support will allow for an engaging orientation for residents and visitors about the county’s history and be the basis for developing new public and school programs. This development should lead to additional partnerships with cultural and educational institutions and increase public and donor awareness.”

The History Center will carry on special events such as the presentation “Experts Next Door.” One of these presentations will take place on January 31 at 7 p.m. on Zoom and will feature Dr. Eliga Gould speaking on the Global War for American Revolution. In addition, the History Center has scheduled three “Saratoga History Happy Hours” as member-only events which feature local historians at the Real McCoy Beer Company in Ballston Spa.

The Irena Wooton Research room holds thousands of documents about local history and genealogy, including the Heritage Hunters book collection. The room is open throughout the winter by appointment. To schedule an appointment, email research@brooksidemuseum.org.