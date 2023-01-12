BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Celebrating 22 years, the largest Saratoga County handcrafted local Artisan Market wrapped up its run at the Saratoga County History Center in Ballston Spa. The market welcomed more than 950 attendees and over 25 artisans. The Saratoga County History Center announced Thursday that over $7,800 was raised to support preserving and sharing the diverse histories of Saratoga County.

“The Artisan Market opened on Small Business Saturday with a buzz, and you could feel the energy,” said Beth Silvestri, Brookside Museum Shop manager, and Artisan Market director. “Attendance was up with our best opening day, and attendees came to take in the full breadth that this one-of-a-kind shopping experience offers with a variety of unique items.”

“The market was fantastic,” said Matt Bonk, museum assistant at Brookside Museum. “It’s always fun to greet families at Brookside Museum. It was fantastic to see the museum so alive. We’re looking forward to hosting the annual Brookside Craft Fair in June.”

Next winter, the Artisan Market will run from Nov. 23 through Dec. 24. A Craft Fair will take place in June. For information on either event, contact Beth Silvestri via email at bsilvestri@brooksidemuseum.org.