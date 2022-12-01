BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County History Center in Ballston Spa recently launched a new initiative, “Brookside Books,” a collection of ten books written and signed by members of the History Center that cover a wide range of historical topics. The books are sold as part of the 22nd-annual Artisans’ Market at Brookside Museum.

“We are proud to showcase these talented writers who have a special relationship with Brookside Museum,” said Jim Richmond, who leads the history center’s publication effort. “These books provide a wealth of information on historical topics and people from the American Revolution into the 21st century.”

The books, both hardcover and softcover, range in price from $15 to $35. The ten titles in the collection are available for purchase at the Artisans’ Market through December 24 at Brookside Museum, 21 Fairground Avenue, in Ballston Spa. The 2022 market runs on Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

The collection includes titles by:

Robert Conner : James Montgomery-Abolitionist Warrior and The Last Circle of Ulysses Grant

: James Montgomery-Abolitionist Warrior and The Last Circle of Ulysses Grant Matt Grumo : Uriah Gregory: A New York Settler in Revolutionary Times

: Uriah Gregory: A New York Settler in Revolutionary Times Alan Maddaus : The Prestons Of East Street – The Story Of A 19th Century American Family and Wright Peak Elegy – A Story of Cold War, Nuclear Deterrence and Ultimate Sacrifice

: The Prestons Of East Street – The Story Of A 19th Century American Family and Wright Peak Elegy – A Story of Cold War, Nuclear Deterrence and Ultimate Sacrifice James Richmond : War on the Middleline

: War on the Middleline Timothy Starr : Isaiah Blood: Scythe & Axe Maker of Ballston Spa and The Ballston Terminal Railroad and its Successors

: Isaiah Blood: Scythe & Axe Maker of Ballston Spa and The Ballston Terminal Railroad and its Successors John L. Scherer : More Bits Of Clifton Park History

: More Bits Of Clifton Park History Stephen Williams: Off the Northway – A Collection of Newspaper Articles on Saratoga County

The History Center just released “More Saratoga County Stories,” a collection of essays and articles written by 33 local historians. Authors say the collection provides snapshots of the past and true tales of crime, heroism, and colorful personalities.

“Books on local history are an important part of the History Center,” said Museum vice president Sean Kelleher. “We have published three collections of essays over the last year.”

The annual Artisans’ Market features handmade products from local artisans and runs from November 26 through December 26 this year. Shoppers can expect to find soaps, lotions, ornaments, jewelry, and other handcrafted items. Visitors can also check out the museum’s exhibits on the history of the Saratoga Chip and the Dake Family, who own Stewart’s.