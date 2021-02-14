Bronx man facing grand larceny charge after domestic incident in Wilton

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of Jonathan D. Cain, 25, of the Bronx on robbery and grand larceny charges.

The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of an assault at 4:21 p.m. on Saturday. They say their investigation uncovered that Cain used physical force to steal someone’s cell phone and purposely tried to injure that person.

Cain faces the following charges:

Third-degree robbery

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Misdemeanor attempted assault.

The felony charges carry up to 11 years with a conviction, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.