Bronx man facing grand larceny charge after domestic incident in Wilton

Saratoga County

Jonathan Cain (Saratoga County Sheriff's Office)

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest of Jonathan D. Cain, 25, of the Bronx on robbery and grand larceny charges.

The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of an assault at 4:21 p.m. on Saturday. They say their investigation uncovered that Cain used physical force to steal someone’s cell phone and purposely tried to injure that person.

Cain faces the following charges:

  • Third-degree robbery
  • Fourth-degree grand larceny
  • Misdemeanor attempted assault.

The felony charges carry up to 11 years with a conviction, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

