SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Looking for a fun outdoor activity to do with your four-legged friend?! On Saturday, April 22, Peppertree Rescue is hosting the 15th Annual Furry Fun Run, a run/walk for people and dogs!

The run serves as a fundraiser to benefit Peppertree Rescue, a 501(c)3 that finds homes for dogs in need. The run will kick off at the Saratoga Warming Hut off the Avenue of the Pines in Saratoga State Park.

Registration for the event is required. The fee is $30 to pre-register before April 20 and $35 on race day. The event will be timed by White Knight Timing and Race Management. Peppertree Rescue asks participants to be mindful of the following information and rules:

All pre-registrants will receive a goody bag as supplies last.

There is a maximum of two dogs per person. Please leave reactive or aggressive dogs at home.

Peppertree Rescue reserves the right to turn away dogs or people who cannot get along with others.

Dogs must be up to date on their rabies vaccination.

You must control your dog at all times, no retractable leashes over 6 feet.

Any runner/walker under 18 must be accompanied by an adult and have a parent/guardian sign the waiver.

Packet pick-up and race day registration will begin at 8 a.m. The race will start promptly at 9:15 a.m.