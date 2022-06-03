ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers that the Sitterly Road bridge over the Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87) in the Town of Clifton Park, will be closed from June 28 at midnight through September 12. The work has been planned to correspond with local schools’ summer break to minimize travel impacts on school buses, says the DOT.

During the summer closure, the temporary span over the Northway’s southbound lanes that have been in place since May 2021 will be removed, the portions of the old bridge remaining over the median and northbound lanes will be demolished, and a new bridge will be constructed, says the DOT. A detour will be posted with signs for drivers to use Clifton Park Center Road, State Route 146, U.S. Route 9, and Crossings Boulevard during the closure.

A pedestrian shuttle service will begin June 18 at 9 a.m. and will be available daily between 9 a.m. through 9 p.m. The shuttle service will have pick-up and drop-off points at the intersection of Sitterly Road and the Ellis Medicine Medical Center of Clifton Park driveway, and the intersection of Sitterly Road and Crossing Boulevard, says the DOT.

During the summer, the DOT advises Northway drivers to watch for shoulder closures and off-peak lane closures south of Exit 9 as this work progresses, as well as periodic weeknight full closures of the Northway of up to 10 minutes each between midnight and 5 a.m. to move bridge components into place. The DOT urges drivers to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.