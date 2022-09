BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Ballston reported a water main break on Route 50 on Tuesday afternoon. In response, a boil water advisory was issued from the Stewart’s south on Route 50 to the BSNB Bank.

The advisory is in place until further notice. “We are hoping to be able to lift the boil water advisory in a couple of days,” according to the town website.

Any questions about the water main break can be directed to the Ballston Town Water Department at (518) 885-7660.