HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — What started as a training exercise turned into a real-life rescue for the New York State Police (NYSP) Under Water Recovery Team and New York State fire members in the Sacandaga River on Thursday. NYSP says with the help of Devin Robarge, a brave civilian, boaters clinging to rocks in the river were accounted for and taken to safety.

The NYSP Under Water Recovery Team and New York State fire members were wrapping up a training exercise Thursday on the Sacandaga River when they got word of an inflatable vessel in trouble. Police say Robarge was the first to swim to help those in trouble. Together, two boaters were found clinging to a rock in rapid waters and were taken to safety.