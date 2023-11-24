SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Biketoga’s 7th annual ‘Pie Ride’ is scheduled for Sunday, December 3, starting at the Spirit of Life statue in Congress Park at 10 a.m. The ride will end around 3 p.m.

The 15-mile route will take riders at a casual pace with three or four stops along the way to enjoy pie. Riders are encouraged to dress warmly and bring a helmet. Pies are welcomed but not required, as well as a plate, cutlery, and a beverage.

If you aren’t able to bring a pie or beverage, all are still welcome. Anyone interested in hosting a pie ride stop can email Ian at ian@bicyclebenefits.org.