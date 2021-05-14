Bike, walk for brain tumor research returns to Saratoga Springs with hybrid event

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A tradition will return to the Capital Region this weekend. On May 16, the Team Billy Ride and Walk for Brain Tumor Research will hold its 17th event.

The event, raising nearly $3 million over the years, is named for Billy Grey from Saratoga Springs. Billy died from a brain tumor in 2001 and his family started the fundraiser to support brain tumor research.

The bike ride and walk, which was attended by hundreds before the COVID-19 pandemic, sends 100% of all donations directly to the National Brain Tumor Society to fund research for effective therapies and hopefully a cure. Only 50 people can attend Sunday morning for the 50 mile bike ride in Saratoga and 50 for the three mile walk.

Billy’s family says the support for the event is a testament to his spirit.

“I don’t think it would happen if Billy wasn’t the kind of person he was, obviously it means a lot to us. He lived almost 13 years and I honestly believe he lived a full life and more, so he is speaking to a lot of people right now,” his family said.

Since the event is a hybrid this year, people will be riding or walking on their own throughout the month of May, which is brain tumor awareness month.

If you would like to support the cause or learn more, visit the Team Billy website.