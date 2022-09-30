Commissioner Golub and members of Bikeatoga unveil the new bike recycling program at the transfer station.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A bike recycling program will be offered at the Saratoga Springs transfer station in partnership with advocacy group Bikeatoga. The Saratoga Springs Transfer Station is located at 41 Weibel Avenue and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., and the program started on Friday.

“Partnering with Bikeatoga to provide this option to the public demonstrates a commitment to sustainability and supporting our community bike enthusiasts,” said Department of Public Works (DPW) Commissioner Golub. “These bikes will avoid the metal scrap bin and instead be enjoyed for many more years.”

Volunteer mechanics will pick up bikes at the transfer station and bring them to the Bikeatoga workshop at St. Peter’s Church for repair. Although Bikeatoga’s “earn-a-bike” program has been temporarily suspended during the pandemic, Saratogians can still adopt clean and refurbished bikes from the workshop free of charge.