WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Wilton Wildlife Preserve and Park will host bi-weekly Nature on the Move Walks on Monday, December 18, January 15 and 19, and February 12 and 26 at 10:30 a.m. The walks will take place on the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Camp Saratoga Trails.

The walks are a chance to get on the trails and enjoy the beauty of nature in the winter. Participants will enjoy light exercise on the trail that covers roughly one and a half miles.

Registration is required at least one business day in advance either online, by calling (518) 450-0321, or by emailing info@wiltonpreserve.org. If there is snow, the program will offer snowshoe rentals 15 minutes prior.