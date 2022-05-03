BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Ballston Spa, you have about 60 places to choose from. These are the highest-rated restaurants in Ballston Spa, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Route 50 Diner

The Route 50 Diner serves American food and is open for breakfast, lunch, and brunch. The diner has vegetarian and vegan options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (32 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 2002 Doubleday Avenue

Top review: “The Route 50 Diner in Ballston Spa remains the go-to breakfast place for my wife and me… and we are locals. The food is just right and the service is very fast and friendly. The guys in the kitchen turn out a GREAT breakfast plate each and every time! We usually go for eggs over easy with home fries, Italian bread toast, and sausage. The sausage links are the BEST I’ve ever had for breakfast. Also appreciate how they honor our military, law enforcement, and emergency folks! If you’ve never been to the Route 50 Diner… you should give it a try. You will be going back for more.” — Sunshine817812

You can view the menu on the Route 50 Diner Facebook page.

9. The Brickyard Tavern

The Brickyard Tavern serves American pub food and is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (56 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 72 Milton Avenue

Top review: “Found this place after spending the day in Saratoga and heading back to our rental place. Looked at the menu online and seemed to have something for everyone. In addition to inside, there was outdoor seating available. Great ambiance our server Sibyl (sp) was very attentive. Food was delicious. If you are in the area stop by you will not be disappointed.” — 588pattyk

You can view the menu on the Brickyard Tavern website.

8. Factory Eatery

The Factory Eatery serves American food and is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (119 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 20 Prospect Street

Top review: “Just ate here yesterday for lunch. We tried a few places before landing up here in Ballston Spa and they were either closed or only had a Brunch menu at 1 p.m. The menu is extensive and the food was delicious. We had the Turkey dinner and the Turkey BLT both with fries. Very good and would return.” — A1shopper

You can view the menu on the Factory website.

7. Henry’s Irish Tavern

Henry’s Irish Tavern serves Irish and American food. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner and has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (105 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 19 Front Street

Top review: “The staff is sensational. After a few visits, they call me by name, remember my favorite drinks, and just make a woman alone feel comfortable. I love their food, and music, and the customers too!” — follies65

You can view the menu on the Henry’s Tavern website.

6. Coffee Planet

Coffee Planet serves American food. The cafe is open for breakfast and lunch.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (47 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 100 Milton Avenue

Top review: “They have the best iced coffee and yummy lunch sandwiches on fresh bagels, variety of desserts, drinks, etc. A cute, very casual place to check out in Ballston Spa.” — 619crw

You can view the menu on the Coffee Planet website.

5. Front Street Deli

Front Street Deli (credit: Sara Rizzo)

Front Street Deli serves American, Italian, and Mexican food. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and has vegetarian and vegan options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (67 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 39 Front Street

Top review: “Great place to get some fresh made sandwiches to go quickly and at a great price. We frequently order take out from here and it is always fresh and made quickly without a long wait. Great place and pizza is great too.” — hartmsc

You can view the menu on the Front Street Deli website.

4. The Whistling Kettle

The Whistling Kettle (credit: Sara Rizzo)

The Whistling Kettle serves American food and is open for breakfast, lunch, and brunch. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. The Whistling Kettle also has locations in Schenectady and Troy.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (285 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 24 Front Street

Top review: “This restaurant was recommended by a friend, and was teeming with people during the lunch hour. Still, we were seated in a timely manner, and the service was wonderful. I had the tarragon mushroom chicken crepe and a cup of the roasted red pepper with smoked gouda soup, which was delicious. There’s a nice collection of tea and cute little gifts (candles, magnets, teaware, etc.) for sale as well.” — reise3

You can view the menu on the Whistling Kettle website.

3. Augie’s Family Style Italian

Augie’s Family Style Italian serves Italian food and is open for dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian and vegan options. Augie’s also has a to-go location in Saratoga Springs.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (305 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 17 Low Street

Top review: “Amazing!!! Went for Father’s Day. We had a reservation but still had to wait five minutes. Great food. Huge portions. All family-style. Reasonable prices. Will definitely be back.” — laurabeth81

You can view the menu on the Augie’s website.

2. Next Door Kitchen & Bar

Next Door Kitchen & Bar (credit: Sara Rizzo)

Next Door Kitchen & Bar serves American food and is open for dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (187 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 51 Front Street

Top review: “What a find!! A hidden gem. We didn’t have reservations so the six of us sat at the bar!! No one wanted a large dinner so we opted for lite fare and/or dessert! Great choice. First of all the town is fantastic! Looks like a movie set at the turn of the century. This restaurant is truly Avant-garde! The chef is remarkable! The bartender, Dexter was remarkable! A Michael Buble look-a-like. Very efficient. I can’t believe after coming to this area for 20 years we just discovered this community!! Wonderful! We will return!” — contessa1

You can view the menu on the Next Door website.

1. Iron Roost

Iron Roost (credit: Sara Rizzo)

The Iron Roost serves American food and is open for breakfast, lunch, and brunch. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (242 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 36 Front Street

Top review: “I rarely write a review of a business unless it was terrible or delightful. This was a delightful experience! I was expecting the “cold covid response” when we arrived at your door. Quite the opposite! Warm and accommodating. The wait was quite short and when we came inside the service was incredible! The hostess was beautiful and charming, the cashier was as well. They were very friendly and conversant. The counter group worked with smiles on their faces and as a team; great to watch. I was so impressed I gave the hostess a $20 tip for the counter crew! The food was excellent as was the service. Thank you for a wonderful experience.” — Pop-Pop2018

You can view the menu on the Iron Roost website.