SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you’re looking for some great Italian food in the Saratoga Springs area, you have quite a few options. These are the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Panza’s Restaurant

Panza’s Restaurant is only open for dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (146 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 129 South Broadway

Top review: “A delicious meal for a special occasion. We enjoyed mussels, chicken piccata, veal piccata, and the pasta special. All very delicious. The server Bryan was friendly and attentive and the host was nice as well.” — speechtx612

You can view the menu on the Panza’s website.

9. Pennell’s Restaurant

Pennell’s Restaurant is only open for dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (180 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 284 Jefferson Street

Top review: “Unbelievable matre d Spencer who went above and beyond to make our dinner fabulous. Will never forgot what great food and great waitress we had. One of the best places in Saratoga to eat!!! The steak I had was the best in the city. Phenomenal 5 star!!!” — johnlX6333NM

You can view the menu on the Pennell’s website.

8. Solevo Kitchen & Social

Solevo Kitchen & Social is open for dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (102 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 55 Phila Street

Top review: “This is still the BEST restaurant in Saratoga. Everything you order is just amazing. They have added seating outside with small canopies. It is hard to get reservations, especially during Race Time. Try for a weeknight, you won’t be disappointed, it is fantastic!!!!” — Lamilano

You can view the menu on the Solevo Kitchen & Social website.

7. Mama Mia’s Restaurant

Mama Mia’s Restaurant is open for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (302 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 185 Ballston Avenue

Top review: “Decided to spoil ourselves for my birthday and got two veal parmesan dinners. We did takeout this time. They were excellent. Veal was tender and we had a sizeable portion. We have been coming to Mama Mia’s for many years and have had only two instances that the food, although tasty, was not as tender as usual. Mama Mia’s food and service are the best! If Asha is still there, she is an excellent waitress.” — D5869GMnancyb

You can view the menu on the Mama Mia’s website.

6. Wheatfields

Wheatfields Restaurant & Bar is open for lunch and dinner, as well as brunch on Sundays. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (703 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 440 Broadway

Top review: “We were in town for a college tour. Two of my sons have food allergies and I read that Wheatfields could accommodate food allergies. They did a great job. The young waiter was very helpful and took our allergies very seriously. The food was tasty for everyone. We will definitely be back.” — mrskb_13

Wheatfields has another location in Clifton Park. You can view the menu on the Wheatfields website.

5. Taverna Novo

Taverna Novo is only open for dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (92 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5),

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 62 Beekman Street

Top review: “We arrived at 8:50 on a Friday night and were told that the kitchen closed at 9, so we’d have to be quick. But from the moment we sat down, no one hurried us at all, they were amazing, not at all hurried or rushed. The food was absolutely delicious, we had the shrimp and calamari appetizer in a heavenly tomato sauce to start and then the Ragu pasta (absolutely amazing), salmon pasta and eggplant parmigiana, all delicious and good portions. The wine list had a good selection and when they didn’t have the wine we chose, they upgraded us. Gin drinkers beware of the local Lake Placid gin- it has a very specific taste that neither of the gin drinkers in our party liked. Tasted a bit like aniseed. Lovely outside patio and garden, but bring bug spray as the mosquitoes are very active. Loved that the edges of the garden have beds with herbs and veggies to be used in the restaurant. Would highly recommend dining here, but go a little earlier than we did!” — JennieS946

You can view the menu on the Taverna Novo website.

4. Forno Bistro

Forno Bistro is only open for dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (552 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 541 Broadway

Top review: “We had dinner at the Forno. We chose this Bistro for its quiet ambiance, beautiful outdoor seating, quiet location north of all the bustle, Italian cuisine. It is pricey but the servings are plentiful. Service is really good and attentive. Dinner reservations are suggested as this place gets busy and rightfully so, the food is superb.” — AnRi_NYC

You can view the menu on the Forno Bistro website.

3. Three Vines Bistro and Bar

Three Vines Bistro and Bar is only open for dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (199 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 32 Congress Street

Top review: “Service and atmosphere are great. It is very clean and cozy. All of the people in our party thoroughly enjoyed their food. I had a salmon special that was absolutely outstanding. Can’t wait to go back.” — roccobendino

You can view the menu on the Three Vines Bistro and Bar website.

2. Chianti Ristorante

Chianti Ristorante is only open for dinner. The restaurant has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (592 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $$$$

Address: 18 Division Street

Top review: “The food was excellent and the service even better if that is possible. The atmosphere and location was perfect.” — eleanor G

You can view the menu on the Chianti Ristorante website.

1. Osteria Danny

Osteria Danny is only open for dinner. The restaurant offers vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (507 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

Price: $$-$$$

Address: 26 Henry Street

Top review: “We were seated with a smile (at dinner time without reservations). Staff was friendly and helpful with menu suggestions. The food was delicious and presentation was excellent.” — LunchLady0001

You can view the menu on the Osteria Danny website.