SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? These are the highest-rated restaurants where you can eat for cheap in Saratoga Springs, according to Tripadvisor.

10. Caputo’s Pizzeria

Caputo’s Pizzeria serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner. The pizzeria has vegetarian options.

Rated 3.5 out of 5 (51 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 3039 Route 50

Top review: “The other evening my wife and I drove to Michael’s to pick up a poster she had framed. When she got back in the car she inquired about where we should eat. I was looking right at Caputo’s and suggested we try it. We live in Savannah which has literally no good Italian food so in the summer I can’t get enough. I ordered chicken parm and my wife eggplant parm. Both came with soup or salad so we got the pasta fagioli. It was delicious, a little spicy but perfect. Our entrees were huge and both quite good. We packed the other half of our dinners into tins and headed home. We will surely go back as the food and service were really that good.” — Rivercityjoe

You can view the menu on the Caputo’s website.

9. Saratoga’s Broadway Deli

Saratoga’s Broadway Deli serves sandwiches, soups, and salads. The deli is open for breakfast and lunch.

Rated 4 out of 5 (18 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 420 Broadway

Top review: “We happened by this deli on our way home. Decided to investigate and picked up a hot brisket on rye with brown mustard, pickle and slaw. Service was great, $16.00 sandwich which we shared and they were so nice to split the sandwich and package it in two separate containers to go. DELICIOUS! So glad we happened on it since it’s off the beaten path (Broadway) so easily missed. A hidden gem really. Yummy.” — AnRi_NYC

You can view the menu on the Broadway Deli website.

8. West Avenue Pizzeria

West Avenue Pizzeria serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (16 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 99 West Avenue

Top review: “We heard some good PR about this pizza place so we decided to try it. Glad we did. Three times now we have ordered the Sausage pizza. The restaurant is clean, has sit down areas. Wish they sold beer and wine. We would be there much more. Reasonable prices. Take advantage of the Monday night specials.” — RoosEastHampton_N_Y

You can view the menu on the West Avenue Pizzeria website.

7. King’s Tavern

King’s Tavern serves pub food and is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (11 reviews)

Price: $

Address: 241 Union Avenue

Top review: “Great few hours last night! It was trivia night. While we did not play, we enjoyed the atmosphere very much! Great bar food, good beer. Had a great seat at the bar. The owner even honored our request to make an old fashioned. While it was our first old fashioned in a plastic cup, the cup did not take away from the tasty drink or the friendly atmosphere. We hope to return for sure. Thanks King’s Tavern for a great night.” — sawitch_18

You can view the menu on the King’s Tavern Facebook page.

6. Marino’s Pizza

Marino’s Pizza serves Italian food and is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 4 out of 5 (58 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 46 West Circular Street

Top review: “OMG good! I don’t know what it is about this pizza but it really makes me wanna do backflips. Add on a pizza roll or a sausage roll or a pepperoni roll and now I’m ready to join Cirque du Soleil…wow none better IMHO!” — papag611

5. Taquero

Taquero serves Mexican food and donuts. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner.

Rated 5 out of 5 (11 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (5/5), Service (5/5), Value (5/5)

Price: $

Address: 68 Putnam Street

Top review: “Great location in downtown Saratoga Springs. Staff is friendly and helpful and choices are varied for the whole family to find something they like. Donuts are small but are a great end to the meal. The taco boxes are a great design as well adding to the uniqueness of the experience!” — MarieCaruso333

You can view the menu on the Taquero website.

4. Shirley’s Restaurant

Shirley’s serves American food and is open for breakfast and lunch. The restaurant has vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (96 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 74 West Avenue

Top review: “Shirley may no longer be with us, but our waitress Jackie would have made Shirley proud with great service and very pleasant interaction. Nothing fancy here, but a solid local diner for a good breakfast before seeing the sights.” — CuriousTravelerRadio

You can view the menu on the Shirley’s Facebook page.

3. Country Corner Cafe

Country Corner Cafe serves American food and is open for breakfast and lunch. The cafe has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (233 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4/5), Value (4/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 25 Church Street

Top review: “This cozy cafe has a wonderful, friendly staff and breakfast options were amazing. I enjoyed my French toast and my husband’s apple cinnamon pancakes were delish!” — Cupcake8777

You can view the menu on the Country Corner Cafe website.

2. Compton’s

Compton’s serves American food and is open for breakfast and lunch. The restaurant has vegetarian options.

Rated 4 out of 5 (221 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

Price: $

Address: 457 Broadway

Top review: “Friendly, quick, inexpensive and a satisfying early morning breakfast option! The service was great and the meal was satisfying.” — Richard S

You can view the menu on the Compton’s Facebook page.

1. Triangle Diner

The Triangle Diner serves American food and has breakfast and lunch options. The diner has vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options.

Rated 4.5 out of 5 (374 reviews)

Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4/5)

Price: $

Address: 400 Maple Avenue

Top review: “This was a great surprise. We both had Benedicts and they were delicious. We shared an apple fritter (yum). Hands down the best diner breakfast we have ever had.” — anchor70

You can view the menu on the Triangle Diner Facebook page.